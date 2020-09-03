Mount Carmel Area School District confirms fifth COVID-19 case, shifts to virtual learning

Coronavirus

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Mount Carmel Area School District announced their fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 within the district Thursday and made the decision to shift to entirely virtual learning.

The district had its first confirmed case on Sunday, August 31. When the first case emerged, the district closed all school buildings to staff and students.

More positive cases continued to be reported, leading the district to implement a hybrid model of learning through September 11.

With the fifth case confirmed, the district announced learning will become entirely virtual through September 17. This is effective on Friday, September 4.

All extracurricular and athletic activities are suspended through September 11.

