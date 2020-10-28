Mount Airy Casino fined by PA Gaming Control Board for free slot play violations

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined Mount Airy Casino for violations related to complimentary free slot machine play.

The fines totaled $90,000 and are from an investigation by the PGCB’s Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement. The investigation revealed that discretionary free slot play was issued by employees in amounts in excess of those authorized through the Comp Matrix.

The Comp Matrix provides guidelines for who can issue complimentary free slot play and the maximum dollars that each employee is authorized to issue.

The investigation into Mount Airy found 491 instances where employees issued discretionary free slot play that exceeded amounts allowed.

The amounts totaled $262,500, including the alleged theft of $140,000 by one employee. That employee was later charged with a felony crime.