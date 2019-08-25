Keep WBRE!

Motorized shopping cart built by Williamsport native

(WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: a giant, motorized grocery shopping cart strolling down the street.

Williamsport native and Lancaster resident Cal Vansant build what’s called the Shopper Chopper with his son-in-law and travels the country with it. The chopper is 10 feet tall, 13 feet long and holds 165 bags of groceries.

It’s made out of three different vehicles, a Ford Crown Victoria, a Chevy Caprice and a Dodge van. This week a grocery store chain hired Vansant to promote a new store in Des Moines, Iowa.

