EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A 5,600-acre area of land in Wiesner State Forest will become a motorized recreation area called the Catawissa Recreation Area, says Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Governor Tom Wolfe allocated $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget for conservation, preservation, and recreation throughout the commonwealth, allowing for this acquisition.

The Catawissa Recreation Area will be located on a 5,600 acre parcel of land in the Wiesner State Forest in Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.

“We at DCNR are very excited to announce the acquisition of this property and look forward to it being developed into the Catawissa Recreation Area, the first such area within our state forest system. As the statewide leader, DCNR works to expand outdoor recreation across the commonwealth, and this is an exciting new opportunity that we believe will help strengthen the region’s reputation as a destination,” says Dunn.

DNCR rangers will be patrolling the land until the Catawissa Recreation Area opens, which is expected in summer of 2024.

Visit the DCNR’s website to learn more about state parks and motorized recreation.