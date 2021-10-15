Motorhome avoids crashing into head-on traffic on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A camper narrowly avoided disaster Friday afternoon when it crossed through oncoming traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County.





According to crews on the scene, it happened around 2:00 p.m. just west of the Lightstreet Road interchange on I-80 near Bloomsburg.





Crews stated the camper was traveling eastbound when the driver went across the median and into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes.

Eyewitness News was told the camper eventually hit a light pole off of the westbound berm. The woman driving the motorhome and her two dogs inside did not sustain serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.