STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County community is stepping up to help a 19-year-old who has been hospitalized since last month after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

Before 7:30 p.m. on March 16, a bad crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle shut down the area of lower Main and Fourth Street in Stroudsburg for hours.

The biker, later identified as 19-year-old Filip Vydra, was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, and multiple broken bones.

His childhood friend James Kuczma spoke to Eyewitness News about when he found out Vydra was hurt in the wreck.

“I didn’t learn until the next morning when I had gotten messages from his family. Instantly, [they] put him on life support and he’s been fighting this whole time, but he is getting better,” Kuczma told Eyewitness News.

Vydra has undergone several surgeries while unconscious in the ICU but is showing signs of improvement.

Kuczma says his family and friends have been at his side every day since the crash, overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“He interacts with everybody. Even that day, he was going up and down Main Street talking to strangers, talking about bikes, about his future plans. He’s always just been a stand-up guy,” Kuzcma explained.

A GoFundMe in his name has already raised over $11,000 dollars.

“The recovery process, the bills, the quality of life, there’s a lot to factor in for it so he’s still got a long way to go and I’m hoping we can raise just as much as possible, especially for his quality of life. Being only 19 years old, this is going to change him forever,” Kuczma continued.

Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the crash but say it could take up to a year to find out what caused it.

With more motorcycles hitting the road due to the warmer weather, Kuczma says you need to take extra safety precautions on the road.

“I would say we all need to learn defensive driving and how to save others at the same time. I don’t get on the road to try and defend myself from everybody, but sometimes you need to see that there’s other people on the road,” said Kuczma.

If you’d like to join in on helping Vydra, head over to his GoFundMe page.