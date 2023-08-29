DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a 56-year-old man died in a two-car crash after his motorcycle collided with a car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Route 405 in Northumberland County when a car was traveling south and attempted to turn left into a private business.

Police say a motorcycle, driven by Kenneth Feaster, 56, of Montgomery, was traveling north when the car went directly into his path, causing him to hit the passenger side of the car.

The Northumberland County Coroner’s office pronounced Feaster dead on the scene.

State police continue to investigate the incident.