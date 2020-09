BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle and car collided on Route 6 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in Blakely, near the Peckville line. The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital hours later.

According to the Blakley Police Chief, the motorcyclist was traveling East and crashed into a SUV making a left turn.