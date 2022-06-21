EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a crash occurred over the weekend in Schuylkill County that killed a man after his motorcycle collided with a tree.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Saturday troopers responded to State Route 443 and Orchard Lane in East Brunswick Township for a reported motorcycle crash into a tree.

PSP stated the investigation revealed a large rotted tree fell across the roadway blocking both lanes on SR 443.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle, a 66-year-old man, was traveling east and struck the tree. The Schuylkill County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim until the next of kin has been notified.