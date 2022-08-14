WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11.

Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road.

Investigators say Snyder was thrown from his motorcycle and located a short distance away from the crash.

Law enforcement said Snyder was pronounced dead upon first responder’s arrival.