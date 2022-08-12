HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday.

Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale.

Investigators said Wagner was traveling on SR670 south when a vehicle traveling north struck his motorcycle in the southbound lane.

Howell pronounced Wagner dead approximately an hour after the crash at the Wayne Memorial Hospital.

According to the coroner, Wagner’s death has been ruled an accident.