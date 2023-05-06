SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a crash involving a motorcycle and a school van has left the motorcyclist dead and the school van driver injured.

Chief Tim Bremigen from the Shamokin Dam Police Department says his units were sent to the intersection of North Old Trail and Stetler Avenue to investigate a crash around 4:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Robert Stewart from Selinsgrove, and the school van driver, identified as 74-year-old Robert Stahl from Northumberland, were transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.

Stahl was the sole occupant of the school van during the crash.

Law enforcement officials say Stewart later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Chief Bremigen says his investigators determined the school van attempted to turn left onto North Old Trail when the motorcyclist collided with the side of the van.

Police said early signs of their investigation led them to believe speed was a primary factor in the crash; however, they say they will continue their investigation.

Shamokin Dam Police Department says they had North Old Trail shut down as they investigated the crash.