PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carbon County Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, first responders say they were called to the 1200 block of Mauch Chunk Road for a reported motorcycle crash involving another car.

Officials said the coroner was called to the scene.

The Carbon County Coroner says the motorcyclist was a 30-year-old male from Polk Township, Monroe County. His name has not been released at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning according to the coroner.