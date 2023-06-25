PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carbon County Saturday night.
Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, first responders say they were called to the 1200 block of Mauch Chunk Road for a reported motorcycle crash involving another car.
Officials said the coroner was called to the scene.
The Carbon County Coroner says the motorcyclist was a 30-year-old male from Polk Township, Monroe County. His name has not been released at this time.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning according to the coroner.