UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a motorcycle rider has died after a crash occurred involving multiple vehicles.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m., a crash occurred involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Cold Run Road and Mile Hill Road in Upper Augusta Township.

Police stated the car turned onto Cold Run Road and drove directly into the path of the motorcycle, driven by Edward Hendricks, 40, of Danville.

Hendricks was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the hood of the car. The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Sunbury, and the passenger a 17-year-old boy from Northumberland did not sustain any injuries, PSP noted.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.