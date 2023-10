NESCOPECK TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man died while riding his motorcycle after striking low-hanging wires in Luzerne County.

According to PSP, troopers investigated a motorcycle crash on Broad Street in Nescopeack Township.

Police say William Vincent, 77, of Nanticoke was riding his motorcycle when he struck low-hanging wires that were running across Broad Street.

Vincent was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.