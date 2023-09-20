BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has died after police say he collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday a Harley-Davidson driven by Mark Morocko, 58, of Renovo, came upon a deer on a roadway in Clinton County.

Police say Morocko was unable to avoid hitting the hind end of the deer causing him to overturn the motorcycle and Morocko was thrown off.

Morocko was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the incident.