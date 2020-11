HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton Police say that shortly after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a car crashed into a motorcycle at Alter and 10th Streets in Hazleton.

According to police, the rider of the motorcycle was initially taken to LVHH by ambulance but was later flown to Allentown for treatment following the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.