SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner reports a motorcycle driver died Sunday after a crash occurred with a car two weeks ago.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, 20-year-old William M. Hill from Middle Smithfield Township died on Sunday, May 14 at 11:23 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg.

The coroner states the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma sustained in a crash with a car. The crash occurred Saturday, May 6 around 8:40 a.m. in Milford Road near Airport Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

Hill’s death is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Police, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.