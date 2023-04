WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner announced a motorcycle driver died after he hit a deer on State Route 706.

According to Bradford County Coroner James Bowen, on Sunday around 9:45 p.m., crews were called to a motorcycle crash on State Route 706 near the intersection of Stoney Point Road in Wyalusing Township.

State police investigated the crash and say the driver, 47-year-old Joel Learn, hit a deer and was pronounced dead on the scene.