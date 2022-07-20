STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crash in Stroud Township left two people injured, Wednesday evening.

According to the Monroe County Control Center, a motorcycle crash occurred on Wednesday evening, in the area of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue.

Officials say two people were injured in the crash, and one of them is being flown to a medical center.

Stroud Area Regional Police are on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.