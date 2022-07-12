NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One man is dead after a motorcycle crash that occurred in Schuylkill County on Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 66-year-old man died after striking a part of a utility pole on his motorcycle.

Officials said Glenn Guldin, from Schuylkill Haven, rode his motorcycle over the center line of West Adamsdale Road in North Manheim Township and exited the highway.

While riding off the highway, state police said Guldin struck a utility pole’s guy wire ejecting him from the motorcycle.

Investigators said Guldin was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the crash where he sustained fatal injuries.

Law enforcement said citizens discovered Guldin multiple hours after the situation was stabilized.

West Adamsdale Road was closed for about an hour and a half and re-opened around 9:00 a.m.