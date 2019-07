CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crash sends one person to the hospital and closes the turnpike in both directions in Carbon County.

It happened near Lake Harmony in the southbound lanes last night. State Police say the motorcycle crashed throwing the rider across the road.

Both lanes were shut down for a while as the unresponsive biker was flown to a hospital.

The identity and condition of the injured rider and what caused the crash is unknown at this time.