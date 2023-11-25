SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a man riding a Harley Davidson collided with a deer last Saturday.

PSP says on Saturday, November 18, 62-year-old Jeffrey J. Laubach, of Benton, Columbia County, was traveling on his motorcycle along State Route 487 (Camp Lavigne Road), in Sugarloaf Township around 5:31 p.m. when a deer ran into the roadway.

Troopers say the deer ran directly into the path of the motorcycle and Laubach was unable to avoid striking the deer.

EMS arrived on scene, but, Lauback denied medical attention and walked away without injury. The Harley Davidson motorcycle was disabled after the crash.

There is currently no word on the condition of the deer.