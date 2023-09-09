LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some bikers hit the road Saturday to help a local teenager battling a serious disease.

It was kickstands up Saturday afternoon at the Screwy Moose in Larksville as the Twisted Eagle Motorcycle Club set out on a fundraiser.

The ride benefits 14-year-old JP McDaniels of Larksville.

He was diagnosed in March with Chondroblastic Osteosarcoma or bone cancer in his femur.

About a dozen and a half bikers took part in the ride sponsored by the non-profit which has been in existence for about five years.

“We’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars since our inception and we just try to do good in the world and change people’s perceptions of motorcycle clubs,” said Mike Jordan the president of Twisted Eagles Motorcycle Club.

“It’s wonderful. It’s just that everybody comes out just to help. Like even the baskets alone in there, we have, like, 40 baskets. People came together. They made tons of food. like, it’s great to see just everyone coming together and helping out,” added Sheila Mcdaniels JP’s aunt.

The event also included raffle baskets, food and beverages, and live music.

The bone cancer required JP to have a total knee replacement.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.