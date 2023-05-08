HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are reporting on a motorcycle chase with troopers that ended in a deadly crash killing the driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, PSP Stroudsburg tried to pull over a motorcycle after the driver was seen making a traffic violation on Neyhart Road and Kettle Ridge Road in Hamilton Township.

Troopers say they turned on their emergency lights but the driver did not stop and proceeded to flee from police.

PSP say that, during the chase, the driver failed to navigate a curve and drove off the roadway, hitting a utility pole. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. State police note any information obtained from outside sources and not released by PSP should be considered “unofficial.”