STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Monroe County sends one person to the hospital.

The Monroe County Communications Center confirms with Eyewitness News that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews responded to the 300 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update you as more information is made available.