HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving two cars in Hanover Township.

The Luzerne County 911 Comm Center confirmed Fire and EMS are on the scene of the crash.

Eyewitness News Crews on scene say there are reported injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.





The crash happened near the San Souci Parkway and the 100 block of Oxford Street in Hanover Township.

First responders are on scene and say this is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.