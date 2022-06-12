WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A world-famous metal band with local roots celebrated the release of their sixth album Sunday at a locally-owned record store.

‘Motionless In White’ capped off their 3-day album release weekend at Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre Township. The band that formed in the Pittston area is promoting their album called ‘Scoring the end of the world.’

The band also hosted a sold-out album release party at the F.M. Kirby center on Friday. Frontman and lead singer Chris Cerulli tells Eyewitness News the band is grateful for all the local and out-of-state fans who came to the Wilkes-Barre area to help them celebrate their album release.











“It’s really wild to see because it’s not just Northeast Pa, 570 residents. There’s people from I think all over the world here this weekend. Whether it was our party at the Kirby Center or here at Gallery of Sound. It’s such a cool way to feel like you’re celebrating where you come from but also bringing people from around the world together. It’s the best of both worlds,” said Lead singer, Chris “Motionless” Cerulli.

‘Motionless In White’ will have a fundraiser on their website later this month in honor of pride month with proceeds going to various LGBTQ charities.