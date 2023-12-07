SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motion to revoke the bail of a Schuylkill County man has been filed.

Lamour Branch was released from prison where he was being held on burglary charges after his bail was reduced last month.

Branch has never been named a suspect in the murders of 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo and 18-year-old Hunter Mock.

However, police did search his property in connection with The case.

Investigators say Branch was there the night of the double murder in New Philadelphia.

28/22 News will continue to follow this developing story.