NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mothers of two Schuylkill County teenagers, who were murdered two weeks ago, are speaking out Tuesday, saying they are not getting answers from investigators and want justice for their sons.

The bodies of 18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were found in a wooded area near New Philadelphia.

The community came together to remember the teenagers as state troopers returned to the crime scene Tuesday.

At the New Philadelphia Little League Field, the mothers of Hunter Mock and Angelito Caraballo organized a balloon launch to honor their sons and call for justice for their boys.

They say their boys did not deserve what happened to them and want those responsible to pay for their crimes.

The balloon launch was set to launch at 5:00 p.m., and a large group of family, friends, and even strangers gathered to remember the teens and demand justice.

28/22 News found state police cruisers parked near Ferndale Road.

The bodies of Hunter Mock and Angelito Caraballo were found in the woods on October 10.

Mock was shot to death and Caraballo died from puncture and slash wounds. They both had been reported missing a few days earlier.

According to state police search warrants, the teens were in the woods with two other young men, including 19-year-old Lamour Branch when gunfire erupted.

It’s unclear who murdered Mock and Hunter. The two teens named in the search warrants are blaming each other for the murders.

28/22 News spoke with the mothers earlier Tuesday.

“I feel like I can’t even grieve right because we have no answers. We don’t know exactly what happened or why they ever did what they did,” said Tanya Evans, Mother of Angelito Caraballo.

“One of the two men that are still alive is the one that sold my son the ghost gun and the other one was intending to trade my son. I don’t know if that’s the story that caused this,” Hunter Nick’s Mother, Kate Mock, said.

Lamour branch is in custody on unrelated charges, and no one has been charged in connection with the murders at this time.