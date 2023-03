WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area mother says she’s on a mission to keep children safe at school bus stops.

A local mother says her mission began after she and her seven-year-old son had a close call when a vehicle passed a stopped school bus.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick has her story and the dramatic video of the incident coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.