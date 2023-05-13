DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— People filled the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City Saturday morning getting last-minute gifts for Mom.

Mother’s Day is Sunday and if you’re looking for more than just flowers and chocolate, one location was offering options on Saturday.

The pop-up shops at Viewmont Mall brought out a variety of goods from baked treats at Evil Sweets by Lulu to jewelry at RCG Crystals and and plenty of perfumes.

Most of the pop-ups are run by mother-daughter duos.

“So I have my mom work with me and she helped me to make a lot of these treats you know so I enjoy being out here and seeing all the moms shopping with all the kids and getting some treats for the day,” says Lauren Deily an Evil Sweets by Lulu employee.

“So it’s really special and we’re out here with a bunch of other small businesses so she is really special,” added Carly Warnagiris a RCG Crystal employee.

The pop up’s will be up at the Viewmont Mall on Mother’s Day until 6 p.m.