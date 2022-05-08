SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mother’s Day Mass in Scranton recognized all moms with a special emphasis on adoptive and foster mothers.

The Diocese of Scranton celebrated all mothers this morning at the Cathedral of Saint Peter with the annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass.

Bishop Joseph Bambera led Sunday morning’s mass and said celebrating the mothers in our lives in the midst of unusual times, captures the heart of the church.

It’s the heart of what we’re called to do as gospel people, to give thanks. We will always find something that goes wrong but if we can simply be thankful, grateful people we have really captured the heart of the gospel message,” explained Bishop Joseph Bambera, Diocese of Scranton.

Pope Francis has said that humanity is ‘built on mothers’ and that their love is a cure for the world.