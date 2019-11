WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County Judge sentenced 21-year-old Anyi Paola Medina Arias to 1 1/2 to 5 years in prison for the drug overdose death of her 7-month-old son.

She pleaded guilty in August to Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators say the baby ingested fentanyl in the early morning hours of November 19th, 2018 at a home on North Laurel Street in Hazleton.