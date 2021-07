MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 25 years ago this Saturday, TWA Flight 800 headed to Paris exploded just after take off from New York’s JFK International Airport.

230 people were killed, including 16 students and five chaperones from Montoursville High School.







Andy Mehalshick talks with the mother of one of the students, who believes her daughter may have had a premonition about the crash, as well as community members about the tragedy on later editions of Eyewitness News.