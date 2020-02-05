Mother helps nab alleged child predator

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Luzerne County mother helps police nab an alleged internet child predator.

She did this by monitoring her 12-year-old daughter’s social media sites.

Investigators say 35-year-old Shane Torpey traveled from Upstate New York to meet up with the girl.

Torpey was already out on bail on charges in New York involving another alleged attempt to meet a young girl.

The mother is offering advice to other parents.

