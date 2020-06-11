Mother facing charges after finding child dead in Lycoming County home

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On April 19th, 20 year old Demsey Long found her three month old daughter dead in her bassinet in Long’s bedroom.

According to state police, Long told investigators she fell asleep on the couch after putting her daughter in bed upstairs. She told police when she later came to check on her, and discovered she was unresponsive and her lips were blue after removing a blanket covering her face.







Neighbors are shocked.

“It’s terrible I’ve never heard of anything like this happening in Muncy I hope that it never happens ever again i mean it’s a terrible, terrible thing,” said Mike Pega of Muncy.

Police say they discovered through a warrant that long admitted to using unspecified drugs during her pregnancy and two weeks prior to her daughters death. Court papers indicate a drug test later revealed she had amphetamine, methamphetamine , marijuana and a stimulant in her system the day her daughter died.

“That’s the bottom line no one should be doing drugs like that no one should be doing them first of all and then if you have kids that’s definitely not something to do,” said Pega.

“Especially when you have a baby you know; it’s sad. Sad situation,” said Judy Heiser.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner tells Eyewitness News, Long was charged on Wednesday with one count of endangering the welfare of children.

Lycoming County coroner Chuck Kiessling is still waiting for the results of the toxicology tests before ruling on the cause of the child’s death.