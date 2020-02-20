Mother charged with child endangerment

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A mother was taken into custody on child endangerment charges after investigators found what they say were filthy conditions inside her home in Glen Lyon.

Back in January, police investigated the death of Charlene Riera’s daughter, 6 month old Nora Riera. She was not charged in the baby’s death which was ruled accidental.

While investigating the death, police say they found filthy conditions inside Riera’s home where she lived with her four other children. According to arrest paperwork, the house was filled with feces and trash, there was no food in the refrigerator, and space heaters were being used to heat the home.

Riera was released on $25,000 bail while her four children remain in foster care.