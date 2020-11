RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police say 29-year-old Paige Scully of Montrose has been charged after a crash took the life of her 4-year-old daughter Wednesday night.

She was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police already is asked to contact Trooper Keith Herbert at PSP Gibson.