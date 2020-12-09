Mother and son charged with animal cruelty in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a mother and son have been arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Linda and Matthew Davis were, according to police reports, staying at a motel for the last couple months and had left three chickens and two cats in their Carbondale apartment.

All animals were found deceased after a neighbor reported it. The officer on scene said there was garbage and feces around the apartment. A Luzerne County Humane Society officer said that one cat had begun eating the other who was deceased due to a lack of food. Police also say the chickens were in cages wired shut.

According to police paperwork, Linda Davis stated to investigators that she had been in surgery in early October and could not take care of the animals. Matthew Davis told investigators they did not have adequate transportation to go to the house and take care of them.