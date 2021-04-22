Mother and father face charges for death of infant in Monroe County

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mother and father in Monroe County are facing manslaughter and murder charges for the death of an infant, Pocono Mountain Regional Police announced Thursday.

On March 19 officers from the department were called to an apartment on Route 447 in Barrett Township for a report of a dead infant.

The caller, later identified as Tony Kristiansen, said he found the dead 2-month-old child around 2 p.m. The baby’s mother, later identified as Amanda Green, attempted CPR on the infant, she told police. Kristiansen told the Monroe County Control Center the baby was cold and “obviously deceased” and was not going to try CPR again.

When officers arrived on scene, they said the baby was cold to the touch and had been dead for several hours.

Green and Kristiansen were brought to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department for interviews, in which Kristiansen said Green and Bacchus had been residing at his apartment for the last week. He also told officers they had been using heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine, court papers say.

On March 19, police say Bacchus was asleep with the baby on Kristiansen’s couch. Kristiansen woke up at 2 p.m. and Bacchus was gone but the baby was on the couch. Kristiansen checked to see if Bacchus’s vehicle was outside and it was not. Kristiansen told officers he last saw Bacchus, asleep on the couch, at 12 p.m.

Court papers say Kristiansen checked on the baby and it was then he discovered she was cold to the touch. He checked for a pulse on the infant and did not find one. Kristiansen informed Green the baby was not breathing, moving and did not have a pulse.

Police say before calling for medical help, Green reached out to Bacchus to find out where he went. Bacchus told her he went to get drugs. Green told him their daughter was dead, he said she was fine when he left.

Kristiansen told police he attempted to call 911 but Green knocked the phone from his hands. He waited some time before calling again. Police say the two waited approximately 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes before calling 911.

The autopsy of the infant showed a skull fracture, brain hemorrhaging, hemorrhaging to both eyes consistent with impact or blunt force and small fractures behind both eyes.

During an interview with Bacchus, he said the night of March 19 he was upset that he was the only one taking care of the baby, as Green was going through heroin withdrawals. He said that the baby woke up crying and he picked her up off the couch and smashed/hit her head off a wooden night stand.

He said that immediately after he hit her head against the table, she stopped crying. He then put the baby back on the couch and went back to sleep.

Bacchus told investigators when he woke up the next morning he “realized something was wrong” with the child. Police say he panicked and left the apartment. Bacchus told investigators the baby was not responding to him, was limp, her eyes were closed and she was pale.

Police say Bacchus did not notify anyone that the child was dead.

The forensic doctor confirmed that the cause of death was traumatic brain injury and listed the manner of death as homicide.

Green is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary manslaughter, possession.

Bacchus is being charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and possession.