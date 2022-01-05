Most Americans expect a repeat of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol: poll

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(The Hill) — Over half of Americans surveyed for a new poll said they think that an event similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will likely occur in the next few years.

The poll from Axios-Momentive showed that 57% of respondents said that they thought an attack like Jan. 6 would happen again in the next few years. A total of 70% of Democrats said they held this belief, compared to 47% of Republicans, the survey found.

Sixty-three percent of all respondents also said Jan. 6 changed the way Americans think about the government. Roughly one-third of respondents said the change was temporary while a similar percentage said it was permanent. When divided by party, 81% of Democrats held this belief compared to 52% of Republicans.

Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the attack, 58 percent of Americans surveyed said they support the work of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Overwhelmingly, more Democrats than Republicans support the panel, with 88% of Democrats and just 32% of GOP members. Almost six in 10 independents — 58% — support the committee’s work.

Additionally, 55% of respondents accept that President Joe Biden legitimately won the election, a slight decrease from 58% a year ago just before the attack on the Capitol.

The new survey included 2,649 adults and was conducted between Jan. 1-3. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the storming of the Capitol as Congress certified Biden’s election win, and hundreds of people have been charged for their part in the attack.