SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Moses Taylor Hospital announced their emergency room is closing in the spring.

In a statement, Annmarie Poslock, VP of Marketing and Communications for Commonwealth Health, said due to the low number of patients who need emergency care they will merge emergency room operations for Scranton to Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Moses Taylor’s emergency room will officially close on April 1, 2023.

Looking ahead, Moses Taylor plans to create an outpatient surgery center along with the Regional Hospital of Scranton ambulatory surgery center being relocated to Moses Taylor.