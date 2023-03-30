SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency hospital care is about to change for a healthcare system with two hospitals in Scranton.

Commonwealth Health is moving forward with plans to eliminate the emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.

The move will take place on or before Friday right before midnight.

Regional Hospital of Scranton will be the hub of Commonwealth Health’s Emergency Room care in the “Electric City,” and its outpatient surgery center will shift to Moses Taylor Hospital.

Commonwealth Heath says it’s communicating with area women who are expecting, OBGYNs, and emergency response systems outside of the hospital to share important information for women who are pregnant.

Patients that are less than 20 weeks pregnant should choose Regional Hospital of Scranton for any pregnancy-related concerns located on Jefferson Avenue. Those who are 20 weeks pregnant or greater should head to Moses Taylor Hospital for their Family Birthing Suites located on Monroe Avenue.