WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News morning anchor Kelly Byrne and meteorologist Logan Westrope visited elementary school students for ‘Read Across America Week,’ a way to encourage kids to celebrate reading.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News Anchor Kelly Byrne was at Saint Nicholas/ Saint Mary’s Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre, where she read to students.

Mrs. Reynolds’ preschool class was excited to learn all about ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ and that Read Across America Week was celebrating the birthday of Dr. Suess.

And Kelly wasn’t alone, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope stopped by Starry Knights Learning Center in Mountain Top.

Logan read “Oh say, Can you say, What’s the weather today?” by Dr. Seuss, a nod to the author on his birthday.

Logan also talked with the kids about some of the different types of weather.