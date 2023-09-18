SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County officials have once again found mosquito samples positive for West Nile virus.

The presence of West Nile virus has been found again in mosquito samples from Lackawanna County. The positive sample was collected at the intersection of Center and Marion Streets in Clarks Summit.

According to the county, this marks the twelfth incidence of the virus being detected within the community this Summer.

No human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County at this time.

Officials from the Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are responding to the situation.

Residents are advised to take precautions when outdoors:

Reduce mosquito habitat by eliminating standing water around the home;

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis;

Swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.