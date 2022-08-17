County officials say this is the fourth instance of the virus being detected in the community

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials have announced another instance of West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample in Throop, Lackawanna County.

The West Nile virus was found in a positive sample taken from a mosquito found in Bellman Street Park in Throop, according to county spokesperson Joe D’Arienzo.

Lackawanna County was notified of the positive result on August 16th and is the fourth instance of the virus being detected in the community this past summer.

There have not been any human infections reported in Lackawanna at this current time.

Lackawanna County officials, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, are responding to the situation.

Residents of Throop are encouraged to take the proper precautions when outdoors.

To better protect themselves from mosquitos in the area, residents are advised to eliminate standing water around their homes. Birdbaths should also have their water replenished at least once a week and swimming pools be clean and chlorinated.

For more information on the West Nile virus and the West Nile Virus Control Program, visit their website.