WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Vendors set up again Sunday at Crestwood High School for the Mountain Top Farmers’ Market.

It kicked off the first Sunday of July. Fresh produce including tomatoes and cucumbers were available, but the market isn’t limited to only fruit and veggies.

Some crafters also set up shop, including quilters with the Mountain Top Historical Society.

“We work hard on them [quilts]. We raffle them. We’re trying to raise as much money as we can. Right now we are in the process of getting the interior done on our caboose that sits at the top of the mountain,” said Mary McGinnis, a Quilter with the Mountain Top Historical Society.

Funds raised by vendors fees are donated to the Mountain Top Food Kitchen at the end of the season.

The Mountain Top Farmers’ Market outside Crestwood High School runs every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the end of October.