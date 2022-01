CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Carbondale.

The blaze is said to have begun Thursday morning just before 1:30 on North Main Street in Carbondale.

According to fire officials, the resident reportedly had more than a dozen pets in the apartment. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to a bathroom on the second floor. There are no injuries reported at this time.