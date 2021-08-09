More than a dozen cats removed from condemned house in Wiles-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hoarding situation has left a home uninhabitable, with dozens of cats being removed from the house.

Police, city animal control, and SPCA have been here at the home at least three times in the last week trying to remove cats from what officials are calling deplorable conditions and the spent most of Monday removing more than a dozen cats from the home.

“There is never anything going on in the neighborhood. It’s very quiet. So, seeing cop cars all over the place is kind of nuts,” said neighbor Robert Holden.

For the past week, Holden has seen activity by the city’s animal control, health, police, and fire departments.

According to a search warrant obtained by the SPCA, neighbors have been reporting a bad odor coming from the home.

“Kind of nuts because we’ve lived there for 15 years and never seen these people,” said Holden.

On Friday, the search warrant was issued, the city’s health department also issued an eviction notice that went into effect on Friday.

The home has been deemed unfit for human habitation, the owner can only enter the home from 9-5 daily to clean up the home.

“The female living there had reached out for help to different organizations and she wanted everybody in the media to know that. She has not received any help,” said SPCA of Luzerne County humane officer Wayne Harvey.

Eyewitness News was told the woman needed help physically and financially. The SPCA stepped in to help on Friday to start removing cats

Harvey believes there were 20 to 30 cats inside this home, some were dead.

“The animals were living in deplorable conditions. As to whether or not citations will be filed, that’s not up to me. It’s not my case,” said Harvey.

Rumors started to spread that the family was cremating the deceased cats’, officials on the scene told Eyewitness News there were no signs of that.

For the cats, most of them will be put up for adoption after being evaluated several of the cats will be going to family members.